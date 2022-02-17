Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after acquiring an additional 383,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,804,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,712,000 after acquiring an additional 442,715 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

