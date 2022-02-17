Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 55,889 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,889 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $685,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $7,273,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $3,808,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.