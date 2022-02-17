Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. 199,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $846,226.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,557,424 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.