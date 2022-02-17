CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CVD Equipment in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CVV opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.44. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

