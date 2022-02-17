CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

NYSE CVS opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 78,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 245,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

