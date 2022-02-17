DA Davidson Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $235.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.21.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $166.88.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $33,899,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 131.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $907,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 120.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

