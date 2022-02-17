Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

