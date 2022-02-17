Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Dai has a total market cap of $10.29 billion and $273.55 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00105564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007559 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 10,298,189,659 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

