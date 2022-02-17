DAOventures Achieves Market Cap of $344,338.97 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $344,338.97 and approximately $3,474.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004852 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003324 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.