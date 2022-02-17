Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Short Interest Up 53.7% in January

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,900 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 409,200 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,034. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Decibel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $619,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

