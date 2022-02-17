Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.

DK stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 91.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

