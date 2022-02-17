Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €107.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €107.00 ($121.59) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 115.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €138.44 ($157.32).

DHER opened at €49.67 ($56.44) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($161.31).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

