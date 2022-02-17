Dell Technologies (DELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

