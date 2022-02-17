Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) target price on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.92) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,179.17 ($56.55).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,818 ($51.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £97.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,882.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,940.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

