DFSocial Gaming Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23,066.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $23,066.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

