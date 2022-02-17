Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 3.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $124.18 and last traded at $125.45. 15,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,868,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

