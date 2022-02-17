DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €24.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($27.50) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.94 ($21.52).

ETR:DIC opened at €15.29 ($17.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.23. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €13.55 ($15.40) and a fifty-two week high of €16.42 ($18.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

