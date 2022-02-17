DigitalOcean (DOCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DOCN opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40.
In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.
About DigitalOcean
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
