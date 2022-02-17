Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 75,789 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,758,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.67% of Costamare worth $89,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costamare by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,894 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costamare by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 72,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

