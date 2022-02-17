Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.07 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.80% of Toro worth $83,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.