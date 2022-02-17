Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $87.39 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.28% of Helios Technologies worth $87,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.67. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $114.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

