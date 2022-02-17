Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.67% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $86,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $228,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $263.96 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.38 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

