Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,057 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 25,057 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Illumina worth $85,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $333.86 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.07 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.25 and its 200 day moving average is $408.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.