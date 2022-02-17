Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.08 Million

Brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $234.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.20 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $900.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $904.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $950.53 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $965.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.
Several research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.