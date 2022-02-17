Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO John Greene Sells 4,443 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DFS traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 49.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 26.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.