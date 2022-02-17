DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

DISH stock opened at $31.59 on Monday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.