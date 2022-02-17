DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. DISH Network reported earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DISH Network.
DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
