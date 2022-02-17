DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Acquired by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up 5.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 81,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

