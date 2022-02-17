Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,075 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

