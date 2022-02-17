Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $433.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $489.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.23.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

