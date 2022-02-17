DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.

NYSE DASH traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 961,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.28.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 over the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

