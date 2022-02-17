DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.
NYSE DASH traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 961,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
