DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.67.

DASH traded up $14.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.39. 177,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.67. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $91.96 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,536,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after buying an additional 233,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

