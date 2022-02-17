DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.89.

NYSE DASH traded down $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.89. 8,394,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,044. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.23.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,438 shares of company stock valued at $94,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

