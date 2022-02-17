DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share.

DoorDash stock traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,548. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $91.96 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of -0.36.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $11,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,438 shares of company stock worth $90,412,582. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.28.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

