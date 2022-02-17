Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.12. 50,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,359,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Specifically, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,195 in the last 90 days.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $247,036,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $128,637,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Doximity by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at $82,385,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

