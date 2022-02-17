Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DRVN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 907,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.86. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
