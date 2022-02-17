DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.49 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

