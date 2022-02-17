Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Louis E. Renjel Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

