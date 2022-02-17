Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.300-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.45.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after buying an additional 540,407 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

