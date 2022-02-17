Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. Purchases 21,825,816 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:DNB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 3,193,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.
Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 553,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
About Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.