Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. Purchases 21,825,816 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.96. 3,193,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,879,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 553,764 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,330,000 after buying an additional 501,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

