Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Yandex by 78.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 177,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 78,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Yandex by 64.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Yandex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Yandex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 38,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Yandex by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YNDX opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. Yandex has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

