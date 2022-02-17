Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $247,000 in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Gentherm by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 247,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.45 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

