Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $265,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,716,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 65,965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.