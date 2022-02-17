Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $195.45 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

