Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 3,340 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PROG were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

