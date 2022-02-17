Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 8,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

