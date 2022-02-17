Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ DYN opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

