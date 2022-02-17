Earl Sibley Acquires 14 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($197.78).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 17th, Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,101 ($14.90) per share, for a total transaction of £154.14 ($208.58).
  • On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($15.35) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($199.49).

VTY stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,011.50 ($13.69). The company had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,632. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.83.

VTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.11) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.22) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.29) to GBX 1,260 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.91).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

