Earl Sibley Acquires 14 Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,044 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($197.78).
Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 17th, Earl Sibley purchased 14 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,101 ($14.90) per share, for a total transaction of £154.14 ($208.58).
- On Thursday, December 16th, Earl Sibley acquired 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,134 ($15.35) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($199.49).
VTY stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,011.50 ($13.69). The company had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,632. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.28). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.83.
Vistry Group Company Profile
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.