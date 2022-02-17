Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern stock opened at $25.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Eastern has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 44,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,144.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eastern by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eastern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

