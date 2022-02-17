Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,204,973 shares of company stock valued at $122,060,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

