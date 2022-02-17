Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,796 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after buying an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,001,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,001,000 after buying an additional 470,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,847,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,708,000 after buying an additional 1,044,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $88.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

